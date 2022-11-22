3 int’l trade fairs kick off in Dhaka Wednesday

Three international trade fairs – 6th Bangladesh Buildcon International Expo 2022, 6th Bangladesh Wood International Expo and Electrical Expo Bangladesh 2022 – start in the capital today.

The trade shows organised by ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Futurex Trade Fairs and Events Pvt Ltd and Bangladesh Electrical Association will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

The fairs running from 24 to 26 November will be open to the visitors from 11 am to 7 pm daily, said the organisers at a press conference at a hotel in the capital Tuesday.

According to the organisers, nearly 200 local and foreign companies presenting over 2,000 brands will participate in the international trade shows.

The companies will showcase various building materials, machinery, technologies, and tools including hardware, fittings, laminates, boards, coatings, abrasives, and adhesives related to the wood and furniture industries.

Members of the Bangladesh Electrical Association participating in the fairs will also exhibit various electrical products and accessories at the fair.

The tradeshows aim to boost Bangladesh's furniture, construction and electrical industries and to find alternate suppliers, optimise costs and find newer solutions.

"Visiting these tradeshows will immensely help the traders to identify new sources and cost-saving options that are critical to business," said K Nandagopal, director of ASK Trade and Exhibitions.

"Our members are participating in an event after a long gap and we are looking forward to the response from the customers," said Khandakar Ruhul Amin, chairman of Bangladesh Electrical Association.