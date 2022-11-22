3 int’l trade fairs kick off in Dhaka Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

3 int’l trade fairs kick off in Dhaka Wednesday

The fairs running from 24 to 26 November will be open to the visitors from 11 am to 7 pm

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Three international trade fairs – 6th Bangladesh Buildcon International Expo 2022, 6th Bangladesh Wood International Expo and Electrical Expo Bangladesh 2022 – start in the capital today.

The trade shows organised by ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Futurex Trade Fairs and Events Pvt Ltd and Bangladesh Electrical Association will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

The fairs running from 24 to 26 November will be open to the visitors from 11 am to 7 pm daily, said the organisers at a press conference at a hotel in the capital Tuesday.

According to the organisers, nearly 200 local and foreign companies presenting over 2,000 brands will participate in the international trade shows.

The companies will showcase various building materials, machinery, technologies, and tools including hardware, fittings, laminates, boards, coatings, abrasives, and adhesives related to the wood and furniture industries.

Members of the Bangladesh Electrical Association participating in the fairs will also exhibit various electrical products and accessories at the fair.

The tradeshows aim to boost Bangladesh's furniture, construction and electrical industries and to find alternate suppliers, optimise costs and find newer solutions.

"Visiting these tradeshows will immensely help the traders to identify new sources and cost-saving options that are critical to business," said K Nandagopal, director of ASK Trade and Exhibitions.

"Our members are participating in an event after a long gap and we are looking forward to the response from the customers," said Khandakar Ruhul Amin, chairman of Bangladesh Electrical Association.

Top News

trade fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

55m | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering