3 injured as truck hits Padma Bridge viaduct

Three people were injured after a truck carrying onions overturned losing control over the wheels at the Mawa end of Padma Bridge.

The accident took place around 5pm on Monday (27 June) after the Dhaka bound truck hit the fencing on the viaduct road of the bridge.

The injured -- driver Yasina, helper Rubel and Keramot -- were taken to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex in Munshiganj.

Padma Bridge Executive Engineer Dewan Abdul Quader said the accident took place at the bridge viaduct.

Fuel emerged from the truck spilled over the bridge damaging its bitumen.

The truck has been seized and handed over to Padma Bridge North Police Station, he added.