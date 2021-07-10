3 injured in Shezan juice factory fire receive Tk50,000 each

Abdus Salam, labour and employment secretary and the director general of the Department of Labour, today distributed checks of Tk 50,000 each to three injured in the devastating fire that gutted Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj on Thursday.

The Secretary distributed the checks and refused to talk about anything else.

"Our people have inspected the place at different times but I am not informed about what they have reported," he said when asked about the factory.

Blatant negligence of complying with the government instruction to form a safety committee comprising owners and workers has led to yet another deadly blaze at the six-storey Shezan Juice factory that broke out at 5pm on Thursday, leaving over 50 workers trapped inside.

Four probe committees have been formed to look into the incident by the Narayanganj district administration, and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.