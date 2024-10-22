5 injured as law enforcers fire shots, sound grenades near Bangabhaban to deter protesters

Protesters near Bangabhaban on 22 October. Photo: TBS

Five people, including two journalists, were injured during a clash as joint law enforcers tried to block a group of protesters from entering Bangabhaban today (22 October) while they were demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

In addition, 12 policemen were reportedly injured during the clash with protesters.

Four protesters sustained pellet injuries, and another one was injured by a sound grenade fired by the police during the clash that took place between 8pm and 8:30pm, according to protesters and Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) sources.

The bullet-hit persons are — Faisal Ahmed Bishal, 20, a class XII student of Cumilla Victoria College, businessman Shafiqul Islam Salim, 45, and journalists Raju Ahmed, 25 and Ripon Reza, 28.

Arif Khan, 20, who was injured by the sound grenade, is also a class XII student at Cumilla Victoria College.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the police camp at DMCH, told TBS that all five were undergoing treatment at the Emergency Department.

Faisal, who was injured in the police shooting, told TBS, "Police and army personnel confronted us when we attempted to enter Bangabhaban to demand the president's resignation. They fired pellets and sound grenades to break up the crowd. During the chaos, I was struck by a few pellets in my right thigh and left ankle."

Shafiqul Islam said, "I was shot in my right leg while trying to protect another student."

Following reports of violence, coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, including Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, went to the Bangabhaban to try to calm the protesters, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Addressing the protesters, Hasnat Abdullah at around 11:30pm said, "We pledge that within this week, by Wednesday and Thursday, talking to all the political parties and our army chief, we will pick a replacement for the president, someone about whom there will be no controversies and will be accepted by all, just like there is no disagreement over Prof Yunus being our chief adviser."

Amid calls for the president's resignation, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Information Adviser Nahid Islam held a meeting with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed this evening, sources at the Supreme Court told TBS.

According to sources, the 40-minute meeting included discussions on the president's resignation and a potential candidate to succeed him if he steps down.

Call for president's resignation intensifies

This afternoon, hundreds of protesters under the banner of Raktim July 2024, Inqilab Mancha and several other platforms gathered in front of Bangabhaban, the president's official residence, demanding his resignation within 24 hours.

Protesters claimed that the president is an "ally of the Awami League and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina." They threatened a tougher movement if Shahabuddin does not resign within 24 hours.

The situation remained tense in the area as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Army and other security forces beefed up security, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and water cannons were deployed around Bangabhaban, alongside increased security forces, said DMP Joint Commissioner Faruk Hossain.

A group of protesters from Central Shaheed Minar also joined the protesters at Bangabhaban, according to our correspondent.

Protesters who came under the banner "Shadhinota-Shorbobhoumotto Rokkha Committee" staged a demonstration at the intersection in front of Bangabhaban.

Bahar Uddin, who was protesting in front of Bangabhaban, told TBS, "We won't leave the streets until the president steps down. He is a liar and an ally of dictator Sheikh Hasina. We refuse to have anyone who is a friend of a dictator in this position."

Protest at Central Shaheed Minar

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement and National Citizens' Committee also staged a demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar this afternoon, with a five-point demand including the president's resignation by this week.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the movement, announced the demands including the immediate repeal of the 1972 constitution and drafting of a new one, banning Chhatra League, issuing a proclamation of the Republic to shape post-2024 Bangladesh, and declaring the 2014, 2018, and 2024 national elections invalid.

Also, Sarjis Alam said, "If needed, we are ready to sacrifice our lives again but we will not tolerate the resurgence of those who have taken the lives of our brothers, like the fascist Chhatra League."

Adib Arif, a member of the National Citizens' Committee, formed by students to support the newly formed government, said, "Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League are genocidal terrorist organisations. They attacked and shot students at Chittagong University under the cover of night. If they are not banned, Bangladesh's sovereignty is at risk."

Nasir Uddin Patwari, convener of the Committee, said, "The president is an ally of fascism and complicit in genocide. We demand his resignation."

The demand for the president's resignation apparently stems from his recent remark to the Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman, where he claimed he has no documentary proof of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, leading to widespread criticism.

In response, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul stated on Monday, "This is a false statement and amounts to a violation of his [the president] oath."

When asked if this reflects Asif Nazrul's personal view or the view of the entire advisory council, including the chief adviser, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir at a press briefing today said, "The government agrees with what the law adviser said."

Protests elsewhere

Students and citizens protested in various locations across the country, including Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and Islamic University in Kushtia, calling for the president's resignation.

Protests erupted in Cumilla, Rajbari, and other parts of the country as well.

Shakib Islam, a student from the Management Information Systems (MIS) department at Begum Rokeya University, told TBS, "Although the fascist AL government has fallen, its ally, the president, remains. We do not want him as the president of Bangladesh. Just as students ousted dictator Hasina, we will do the same to the president if necessary. If needed, we will march to Bangabhaban."

Hefazat calls for president's resignation

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh also called for the president's resignation and a ban on the Awami League for "committing genocide", according to a statement released by the organisation's Secretary General, Maulana Sajedur Rahman, today.