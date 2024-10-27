3 injured as car runs over students near Dhaka airport

A car runs over three students near airport in Dhaka on 27 October. Photo: Screengrab

Three students were injured in an accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The accident occurred near the flyover in front of the third terminal of the airport at around 1:30pm today (27 October).

"Three students were injured in a collision with a private car," said Mostafizur Rahman, inspector of Airport Police Station.

"Two of them have broken legs, and one has suffered a head injury," he added.

Shakhawat Hossain Sentu, assistant commissioner of the Airport traffic zone, said he heard about the accident that took place in front of the third terminal of the airport. "But I'm not sure about the casualties yet."