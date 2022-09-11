3 including newborn die as truck hits ambulance in Rangpur

Three people, including a newborn, were killed and seven others injured as a truck rammed into an ambulance on Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila.

The accident took place around 5:30am on Sunday (11 September), confirmed Taragonj Highway Police OC Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed.

The deceased are - ambulance driver Barat, 30, hailing from Nilphamari, Rafiqul Islam, 40, from the same area and a newborn (7 days old).

Witnesses said that the ambulance was going to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) with the newborn from Lalmonirhat Health Complex as he was ill since birth.

After rushing the injured to RMCH, doctors declared three of them dead, including the newborn. Others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.