Bangladesh

3 including cops dead in Tangail road accident

Two police constables and an accused in a case were killed as their micro bus collided with a truck in Golabari area on Tangail's Madhupur-Jamalpur Road.

The policemen were transporting two accused to Jamalpur Sadar Upazila's Narayanpur Investigation Centre after DNA testing in Dhaka.

A sub-inspector and another accused were seriously injured in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Constables Nurul Islam, Sohel and accused Lalan, who worked in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila's Narayanpur Investigation Centre.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) at Madhupur police station Mazharul Amin said that the policemen took the two accused to Dhaka in a microbus for DNA testing. On the way back amid heavy rain, the microbus hit a truck standing at the Golabari bus stand at around 8:30pm.

Police and Fire Service personnel went to the spot and rescued those who were in the microbus and took them to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex.

There the doctors declared Constable Nurul Islam and accused Lalon dead. Sub-Inspector Azizur Haque and Constable Md Sohail and accused Latif were seriously injured and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Constable Sohel passed away there.

The dead bodies of Nurul Islam and Lalan have been sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

