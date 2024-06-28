3 held with huge foreign liquor in Patuakhali

Bangladesh

UNB
28 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 09:59 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Narcotics Control Department arrested three people along with huge quantities of illegal foreign liquor from Patuakhali in the early hours of Friday (28 June).

The arrestees are Bashirul Islam, 28, son of Md. Rafiqul Islam of Dhankhali Union of Kalapara Upazila, Mehedi Hasan Rabbi, 23, son of Rafiq Howladar of Nachnapara area of the same upazila, and covered van driver Md. Rubel Munsi, 33, son of Md. Harun Munsi of Kawaniya Thana of Barishal district.

Enayet Hossain, assistant director of Patuakhali Narcotics Control Department, said acting on a tip-off, members of the department conducted a drive adjacent to Patuakhali Bridge and challenged a covered van.

Later, 26,880 cans of beer were seized from the covered van.

The vehicle was headed towards Dhaka from the Thermal Power Station area of Dhankhali Union in Kalapara.

A case was filed at Patuakhali Sadar Police Station against the three people involved in the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine whether anyone else is involved in the incident, added the officer.

