3 get death penalty, 2 life imprisonment for smuggling gold in Jashore

A Jashore court has sentenced three people to death, two to life-term imprisonment for smuggling 624 bars of gold across the Jashore border in Sharsha.

Four others have been sentenced to 20 years in jail in the smuggling case.

Two of those sentenced to life-term imprisonment are Indian citizens.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam pronounced the verdict on Thursday (16 November).

Six of the convicts were present in court when the verdict was delivered, state counsel Md Asaduzzaman told The Business Standard.

The three death-row convicts are Mohiuddin Tarafdar, Jahidul Islam, and Mujibur Rahman.

Indian citizens Masud Rana and Shafiqul Mandul were sentenced to life in prison.

Imran Hossain, Rubel Sheikh, Kabir Hossain and Shafiqul Mondol alias Lidu were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the case statement, a BGB patrol from the Shikarpur camp in Sharsha detained a smuggler and recovered two sacks near the Narikelbaria Border Pillar on 9 August 2018.

The detainee, Mohiuddin, was carrying 224 gold bars. Another 400 bars were recovered from the sacks abandoned by two other smugglers as they fled. The total weight of the seized gold was 72.4 kg.

Mukul Hossain, habildar at the Shikarpur BGB camp, filed a case over the incident.

Sharsha police initially investigated the case and later CID got the charge. The investigation officer filed the chargesheet against nine accused in the case.