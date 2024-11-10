3 friends killed as bus hits car in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
10 November, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 04:54 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Three friends were killed and another was injured as bus crashed into a private car on their way to Tangail from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after seeing off another friend early Sunday,

The deceased are Nasir Uddin, 23, Muslim Uddin, 30, and Jewel, 32, of Sakhipur, Madhupur and Sakhipur upazilas respectively and the injured is Azizur.

Quoting locals, Naojhor highway police station's Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam said the speeding bus hit the microbus carrying the four in Sutrapur area on Dhaka-Tangail highway around 2:45am, leaving one of the friends dead on the spot.

The injured three were rushed to Kaliakair upazila health complex where physicians declared two dead upon arrival, he said.

The bodies were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard. 
 

road accident / Gazipur / Bangaldesh

