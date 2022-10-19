3 former CECs suggest keeping NID under EC’s jurisdiction

Three former chief election commissioners have opined that the national identity card service should be in the hands of the Election Commission (EC).

Former chief election commissioner Abdur Rauf said, "Different offices might hold the national ID card information, there is no problem with that. However, since the Election Commission is its issuer, they should initiate the process of giving out NIDs."

If the EC's information is not updated there might be hassles during voting, he added.

Former CEC Kazi Rakib Uddin Ahmed said, "The Election Commission is a constitutional body. They will work according to the constitution and law."

He said the concept of NID came from the voter list. "People will not want to vote if NID is not controlled by EC."

People are not so interested in being voters, rather they are more interested in getting NIDs. So, EC should not lose this advantage, he added.

Kazi Rakib Uddin also said that EC has a huge database and it is secure. "It is a good system. It should be strengthened further if needed."

Regarding EVMs, he said campaigning should be done about EVMs. People should be informed about it.

Quoting the EC, he said that the new EVM is very advanced, almost digital. But people need to know this.

There is a need for a positive campaign about it, he added.

Another former CEC KM Nurul Huda said, NID is a creation of the Election Commission. No hindrance is created for the government if it is in the hands of the Election Commission.

"National elections, voter list are closely related to NID. If it is taken away from under the EC's jurisdiction, it will be difficult for them to work," added the former CEC.

Mentioning that there was 60-80% voter turnout in places where EVMs were used, Nurul Huda said, "A fair election was held. Voters did not raise any questions about the election. Election officials including the presiding officer did not raise any objections. The winning and defeated candidates also did not object."

EVM is a bit difficult to understand for those who have not used it. So, they have to be made aware. As far as possible EVMs should be used in the next National election, said the former CEC.

