3 fishermen missing as trawler capsizes in Bay 

At least three fishermen went missing in the Bay of Bengal on Friday after a fishing boat carrying them capsized due to rough weather.

The incident took place near Nazirartek Channel in Cox's Bazar. The missing fishermen had gone into the Bay of Bengal by the fishing boat FB-Mayer Doa to bait and catch fish for their businesses.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Zaker Saudagar, owner of the capsized trawler, said, "Total 19 fishermen were on the boat that got caught in a ferocious storm and capsized yesterday (19 August).

"So far, locals and the members of the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) have managed to rescue sixteen of them alive. However, three fishermen are still missing."

According to BCG, search and rescue efforts are underway for those who remain missing.

The identities of the missing men could not be confirmed.

Mohammad Alam, 50, one of the rescued fishermen, said that FB-Mayer Doa trawler overturned after a huge wave hit it around 1pm on Friday.

"Four of us had to share one lifejacket to stay afloat in the sea. At one point we were rescued by two trawlers that were on their way back to the coast. After that, we received primary treatment under BCG's supervision in Cox's Bazar. We are feeling well now."

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) advised the maritime ports, including Payra, to hoist the local cautionary signal three to alert vessels of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

A depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area has moved west-northwestward and intensified into a deep depression.

At 12pm, the depression was centred over northwest Bay and adjoining Bangladesh and India's West Bengal. It is likely to intensify further and move more northwestward.

The BMD advised all fishing boats in the northern Bay of Bengal and deep sea to take shelter immediately.

Meanwhile, another dead body has been recovered after a fishing trawler capsized near the Dhomar Char area of Noakhalis's Hatia upazila due to bad weather yesterday.

The deceased, Belal Hossain, was the son of Abul Hashem of Amtali village.

Belal's dead body was found floating south of Dhomar Char at around 1:30pm on Saturday. Total three fishermen died in the incident.