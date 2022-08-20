3 fishermen found dead as trawler capsizes in Bay

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 08:39 pm

 Members of Coast Guard recovered the bodies on Saturday (20 August) after a trawler, FB Mayer Dowa, capsized on Friday evening with 19 fishermen onboard

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Three fishermen died after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Najirartek point in Cox's Bazar.

 Members of Coast Guard recovered the bodies on Saturday (20 August) after a trawler, FB Mayer Dowa, capsized on Friday evening with 19 fishermen onboard.

The deceased were identified as Md Ayuub , Md Saiful Islam, Abu Taiyub.

As many as 16 fishermen have been rescued till filing this report.

Members of Coast Guard recovered Md Ayuub's body from KhusruKul embankment of Cox's Bazar, Abu Taiyub from Moheskhali Channel and Md Saiful Islam from Sonadia Channel, confirmed Cox's Bazar Sadar police station sub-Inspector Md Amzad Hossain.

Notably, four fishing trawlers from Bhola's Lalmohan upazila sank in the Bay of Bengal at Cox's Bazar's Fishing Ground point with 60 fishermen onboard after getting caught in a storm on Friday night.

Although 13 fishermen have been rescued, who have been sent to various shelter centres in Sundarbans and Hatia areas, 47 of them are still missing, said Tanvir Ahmed, Marine Fisheries Officer of the upazila, reports UNB.

