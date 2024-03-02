3 of family from Ukhiya killed in Bailey Road fire

The deceased are identified as Shah Jalal Uddin, a customs officer, his wife Meherunnesa Helali Mina, and their three-year-old daughter Fahiruz Kashem Jamira. Photo: Collected

Three members of a family from Haldiapalong union in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar died in the deadly Thursday fire on Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage in Dhaka.

The deceased are identified as Shah Jalal Uddin, a customs officer, his wife Meherunnesa Helali Mina, and their three-year-old daughter Fahiruz Kashem Jamira.

Muktar Alam Helali, Mina's father, identified the bodies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue on Friday.

He shared that Shah Jalal, who worked at the Pangaon Inland Container Terminal in Keraniganj as an assistant revenue officer, had planned a trip to Khagrachhari with his family.

"I had come to my daughter's house a few days ago with my younger daughter Dina for her Dhaka University admission test. Last night Mina went out for dinner. At the time of the incident, Dina was staying at a friend's house in Manipur," he said.

After not being able to reach Mina or Shah Jalal on their mobile phones, they searched and identified the bodies at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

Shah Jalal's elder brother Shahjahan Saju, general secretary of the Haldiapalong Union Awami League, also confirmed their deaths. It is believed that they died of suffocation from excessive smoke, he said.

The bodies are currently at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue, and arrangements are being made to transport them to Cox's Bazar.

Haldiapalong Union Parishad Chairman Imrul Kayes Chowdhury expressed his condolences and confirmed plans to support the family in bringing the bodies back.

The devastating Bailey Road fire is confirmed to have claimed 46 lives so far.

The fire broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road in the capital around 9:50pm on 29 February, spreading to every floor of the seven-story building, which housed several popular restaurants such as Kacchi Bhai, Fuoco and others.