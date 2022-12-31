3 of a family suffer burns in Dhaka fire

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Three members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out apparently from gas leakage at a house in the city's Uttarkhan area on Friday night.

The injured were identified as Dalia Rahman, 35, Dalia's mother Aleya Begum, 59 and Anjana Rahman, 30, niece of Dalia of Atipara area.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said the fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the building when Dalia along with her mother and niece went to the kitchen and turned on the stove for making tea around 8 pm, leaving them injured.

Later they were taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Of the injured, Aleya received 60 percent burn injuries while Anjana 30 percent.

Dalia, who was slightly injured in the fire incident, has been given first aid.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. Primarily it is suspected that the fire might have originated from leakage in gas pipeline.

