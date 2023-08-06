3 of a family killed in Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh

UNB
06 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 07:42 pm

Related News

3 of a family killed in Saudi Arabia

UNB
06 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 07:42 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Family members of three people, who were killed in a road accident on Thursday in Dammam of Saudi Arabia, demanded to bring back the bodies as soon as possible.

Mobarak Hossain, 48 of Dakkhin Charkamlapur village in Faridpur district town. He had been living in Saudi Arabia with his family for the past 24 years.

On 3 August, Mobarak along with his wife Sikha Akter, 40, son Tanzil Abdullah, 17, a 10-grade student, two daughters—Mithila Farzana Meem, 19 and Mahia Mahi, 14, a 8-grade student went to Mecca for performing Umrah hajj by a private car.

Later, the five members of the family got injured in an accident when a vehicle hit his private car while returning to Mobarak's residence in Dammam city.

They were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared Mobarak, Tanzil and Mahi dead.

Mobarak's wife and elder daughter have been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mobarak, son of Sheikh Mohammad Ali of Charbhadrashon upazila, had been living in Saudi Arabia with his family for nearly 24 years.

Mobarak had a car repair shop there and three of his brothers are also living in the country.

Aleya Begum, mother of Mobarak, said he along with family visited Bangladesh four months ago and Meem was scheduled to go to Canada after performing hajj.

Aleya Begum urged the government to take steps so that the bodies of his son and two grandchildren can be brought back as soon as possible.

Top News

Saudi Arabia / Accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

13h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

13h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

15h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic