3 of a family killed in Saudi Arabia

Family members of three people, who were killed in a road accident on Thursday in Dammam of Saudi Arabia, demanded to bring back the bodies as soon as possible.

Mobarak Hossain, 48 of Dakkhin Charkamlapur village in Faridpur district town. He had been living in Saudi Arabia with his family for the past 24 years.

On 3 August, Mobarak along with his wife Sikha Akter, 40, son Tanzil Abdullah, 17, a 10-grade student, two daughters—Mithila Farzana Meem, 19 and Mahia Mahi, 14, a 8-grade student went to Mecca for performing Umrah hajj by a private car.

Later, the five members of the family got injured in an accident when a vehicle hit his private car while returning to Mobarak's residence in Dammam city.

They were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared Mobarak, Tanzil and Mahi dead.

Mobarak's wife and elder daughter have been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mobarak, son of Sheikh Mohammad Ali of Charbhadrashon upazila, had been living in Saudi Arabia with his family for nearly 24 years.

Mobarak had a car repair shop there and three of his brothers are also living in the country.

Aleya Begum, mother of Mobarak, said he along with family visited Bangladesh four months ago and Meem was scheduled to go to Canada after performing hajj.

Aleya Begum urged the government to take steps so that the bodies of his son and two grandchildren can be brought back as soon as possible.