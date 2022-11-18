3 of a family killed as bus hits motorbike

Three people of a family were killed after a bus hit a motorcycle from the opposite direction in Natore's Lalpur upazila on Friday.

The victims are Shahidul Islam, 60, of Biropara village of the upazila, his son Sohag, 35, and grandson Ivan, 5.

The accident occurred around 3:30pm when the Lalpur-bound passenger bus hit the motorbike carrying three people, leaving Sohag and his son Ivan dead on the spot, Monowaruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station, said.

Later, seriously injured Shahidul Islam was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead on arrival, added the OC.