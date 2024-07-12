4 people, including 3 of family killed in truck-CNG collision in Bogura

Four people, including three of a family, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Bogura's Sherpur on Thursday (11 July).

"The incident took place around 7:30pm at Dharmokam area. Four people died on the spot," Abul Hashem, in charge of the Sherpur Highway Police Outpost told The Business Standard.

"The bodies will be handed over to the families after legal process. The seized truck and CNG have been kept at the police station," he added.

The deceased were identified as Ariful Islam, 32, son of Badiuzzaman of Basail village in Sirajganj, his wife Mousumi Akter, 25, their son Saymun Hossain, 4, and the autorickshaw driver Md Nasim, 30, son of Parbat Sheikh of Salon village in Tarash upazila, also in Sirajganj.

The injured are Golam Hossain, 50, and Kawsar Ali, 23, both of Sherpur.

They have been admitted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.