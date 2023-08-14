3 of a family burnt in fire from gas cylinder leak in Gazipur

Three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire apparently from a gas cylinder leak in the Boardbazar Muktarbari area of Gazipur city on Sunday night.

The injured are Md Minarul Islam, 35, a section officer at National University, his father Md Farman Mandal, 75, and his mother Khadiza Begum, 65.

Police and locals said Minarul bought a gas cylinder from a local shop on Sunday afternoon.

As the stove was not functioning despite being connected to the cylinder a staff from the shop came and fixed it.

A fire broke out in the kitchen with a big bang when Khadiza lit the stove, leaving the trio critically injured around 10pm on Sunday, they said.

Later, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka where they are undergoing treatment.

Ibrahim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gachha police station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said primarily they assumed that the fire broke out from the gas accumulated in the kitchen from the cylinder.

The doors and windows of the house were broken, he said, adding action will be taken after the investigation.