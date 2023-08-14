3 of a family burnt in fire from gas cylinder leak in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
14 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 01:43 pm

Related News

3 of a family burnt in fire from gas cylinder leak in Gazipur

UNB
14 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 01:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire apparently from a gas cylinder leak in the Boardbazar Muktarbari area of Gazipur city on Sunday night.

The injured are Md Minarul Islam, 35, a section officer at National University, his father Md Farman Mandal, 75, and his mother Khadiza Begum, 65.

Police and locals said Minarul bought a gas cylinder from a local shop on Sunday afternoon.

As the stove was not functioning despite being connected to the cylinder a staff from the shop came and fixed it.

A fire broke out in the kitchen with a big bang when Khadiza lit the stove, leaving the trio critically injured around 10pm on Sunday, they said.

Later, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka where they are undergoing treatment.

Ibrahim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gachha police station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said primarily they assumed that the fire broke out from the gas accumulated in the kitchen from the cylinder.

The doors and windows of the house were broken, he said, adding action will be taken after the investigation.

Top News

Gazipur / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

9h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

2h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

4h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

5h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June