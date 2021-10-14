3 of a family brutally murdered in Chattogram
Meanwhile, police detained Mostafa’s elder son Sadek Hossain Saddam for interrogation.
Police recovered bloodstained bodies of three members of a family in Chattogram's Mirsharai early Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Mostafa Miah, 70, his wife Josna Akhter, 55, and their younger son Ahmed Hossain, 25.
Nur Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj police station, said the bodies bore several stabbed marks.
