3 of a family brutally murdered in Chattogram

Police recovered bloodstained bodies of three members of a family in Chattogram's Mirsharai early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mostafa Miah, 70, his wife Josna Akhter, 55, and their younger son Ahmed Hossain, 25.

Nur Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj police station, said the bodies bore several stabbed marks.

Meanwhile, police detained Mostafa's elder son Sadek Hossain Saddam for interrogation.

