3 endangered Capped Langurs rescued from MP Kazi Firoz Rashid's farmhouse

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 July, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 09:41 pm

Three endangered Capped Langurs have been rescued from the Savar farmhouse of Jatiya Party lawmaker Kazi Firoz Rashid.

The rescue operation was directed by Molla Rezaul Karim, the conservator of forests at Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle, Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation, Dhaka, DFO Kajal Talukder supervised it.

The rescued animals were later handed over to the authorities of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur which will be their new home.

