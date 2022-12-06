3 die as train rams into autorickshaw in Cumilla

Three passengers of a CNG-run autorickshaw were killed after being hit by a train in Cumilla.

The accident took place on Tuesday (6 December) at the Dakshin Khila Tuguria rail crossing area of the Noakhali-Laksam railway line.

Confirming the accident, Laxam Railway police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Alim said that initially, "We came to know that the Laxam-bound Noakhali Express train collided with the auto-rickshaw around 9:30am. I got information that three passengers were killed on the spot. Further details will be obtained after reaching the spot."