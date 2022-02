Three people have died in a fire that broke out at Uniworld Footwear factory of Rupayan Mart in Ashulia, Savar.

The fire broke out around 5:16pm on the ground floor Wednesday (23 February).

Fire Service and Civil Defence Public Relations Officer Shahjahan Sikder said 10 units of the fire service extinguished the blaze around 6:18pm.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

Cause of the fire is still being investigated, he added.