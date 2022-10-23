3 die after launch hits bridge in Shariatpur 

Total three people were killed and two others injured after a passenger launch collided with a bridge at Gosairhat in Shariatpur.

The tragedy occurred when the MV Swarnadwip Plus launch collided with a bridge over the Saikhar canal in Kuchipatti union at around 4am on Sunday (23 October).

The deceased are – Sagar Ali, Shakeel Ahmed and Tanzil. The injured are Hira and Sagar Rabbi.

Police and locals, while speaking with the media, said that the launch – on its way to Shariatpur's Damudya from Dhaka – collided with a bridge in Gosairhat during the early hours of today.

Three passengers died on the spot and two others were injured after the water tank of the launch fell on them while they were asleep.

The injured were first taken to Gosairhat Health Complex but later one was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Shahadat Hossain, an official of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), told the media the incident is being probed.

Md Kamruzzaman, superintendent of police of Chandpur Zone River Police, said, "The launch involved in the accident has been seized. Legal action will be taken in this regard."

