3 construction workers crushed under crane parts in Demra

Three workers were killed and one injured when a crane fell on them from an under-construction building in the capital's Demra area.

The accident took place on Saturday (24 June) noon near Noor Masjid in Demra Naya Para area, Inspector (Operation) of Demra police station, Subrata Poddar, told The Business Standard.

He said the construction workers were working under the building when the rope of the crane tore off. Parts of the crane and construction materials fell on the workers leaving three dead on the spot, he added.

The deceased are Mizan, 30, Mostofa, 42, and Zafar, 50.

The injured worker has been taken to the hospital.