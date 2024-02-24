3 detained in Cox’s Bazar for trying to smuggle edible, oil, flour to Myanmar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 03:58 pm

Related News

3 detained in Cox’s Bazar for trying to smuggle edible, oil, flour to Myanmar

The estimated value of these recovered food products is more than Tk6 lakh

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 03:58 pm
The RAB displays 2,120 litres of soybean oil, 850kg of flour, 750kg of sugar and 480kg of spices seized from smugglers today (24 February). Photo: Collected
The RAB displays 2,120 litres of soybean oil, 850kg of flour, 750kg of sugar and 480kg of spices seized from smugglers today (24 February). Photo: Collected

The RAB in Cox's Bazar detained three persons and seized several quantities of food items, including edible oil, four, sugar and spices, which were supposedly destined for war-torn Myanmar. 

Speaking at a press conference today (24 February), RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel HM Sajjad Hossain claimed that the seized food items were being stockpiled for being smuggled into Myanmar.

The arrestees are - Abu Taher (50),  Md Taiyab (24) and Kabir Ahmad (53). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lt Colonel Sajjad Hossain said on Friday midnight, a team of RAB conducted an operation on the south side of Khurushkul Bridge in the coastal city on information that some people had stockpiled a large amount of foodstuff to be smuggled to the war-torn Myanmar. 

Upon reaching the spot, four to five suspicious people tried to flee after seeing the law enforcers. 

Later, they were able to detain three people. 

During the interrogation, the detainees said they were going to smuggle the essentials into Myanmar. 

Later, according to the information given by them, 2,120 litres of soybean oil, 850kg of flour, 750kg of sugar and 480kg of spices were recovered from a local house. 

The estimated value of these recovered food products is more than Tk6 lakh.

Regarding the information provided by the detainees, the RAB official said due to the ongoing conflict between the government forces and the Arakan Army in Myanmar, several areas in the country's Rakhine state are cut off. 

Food shortage has occurred in the state as the supply of goods has stopped. 

Amid this, the smuggling ring has become active. 

A case has been filed against the detainees with Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station according to the relevant law, said Lieut Colonel HM Sajjad Hossain.

Top News

Cox's Bazar / essentials / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

8h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

3h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

Both bonds and equities offering capital gains

1h | Videos
Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

Annual income in mushroom cultivation is 9 lakhs Taka

2h | Videos
Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

Biden cancels $1.2B in student loan debt to retain young voters

5h | Videos
Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

Don't dry your iPhone in a bag of rice

6h | Videos