3 detained in Cox’s Bazar for trying to smuggle edible, oil, flour to Myanmar

The RAB displays 2,120 litres of soybean oil, 850kg of flour, 750kg of sugar and 480kg of spices seized from smugglers today (24 February). Photo: Collected

The RAB in Cox's Bazar detained three persons and seized several quantities of food items, including edible oil, four, sugar and spices, which were supposedly destined for war-torn Myanmar.

Speaking at a press conference today (24 February), RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel HM Sajjad Hossain claimed that the seized food items were being stockpiled for being smuggled into Myanmar.

The arrestees are - Abu Taher (50), Md Taiyab (24) and Kabir Ahmad (53).

Lt Colonel Sajjad Hossain said on Friday midnight, a team of RAB conducted an operation on the south side of Khurushkul Bridge in the coastal city on information that some people had stockpiled a large amount of foodstuff to be smuggled to the war-torn Myanmar.

Upon reaching the spot, four to five suspicious people tried to flee after seeing the law enforcers.

Later, they were able to detain three people.

During the interrogation, the detainees said they were going to smuggle the essentials into Myanmar.

Later, according to the information given by them, 2,120 litres of soybean oil, 850kg of flour, 750kg of sugar and 480kg of spices were recovered from a local house.

The estimated value of these recovered food products is more than Tk6 lakh.

Regarding the information provided by the detainees, the RAB official said due to the ongoing conflict between the government forces and the Arakan Army in Myanmar, several areas in the country's Rakhine state are cut off.

Food shortage has occurred in the state as the supply of goods has stopped.

Amid this, the smuggling ring has become active.

A case has been filed against the detainees with Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station according to the relevant law, said Lieut Colonel HM Sajjad Hossain.