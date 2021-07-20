3 detained with 14kg liquid gold at Dhaka airport

Members of Airport Armed Police Battalion have arrested three people and seized around 14kg liquid gold from Hazrat Shahjalal Airport.

Md Ziaul Haque, additional Superintendent of Police of Airport APBn confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday.

The arrestees are- Md Riazul Hasan, 46, hailing from Ghatail of Tangail district, Mohammad Amin, 35, hailing from Keraniganj and Mokaram Khan, 33, hailing from Narayanganj's Sonargaon.

They were carrying gold hiding in their different parts of bodies.

The APBn team arrested them around 5:30am.

The details about the arrest will be briefed around 12:30pm.