3 dead as truck rams into three-wheeler in Narsingdi

Bangladesh

UNB
16 September, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 11:48 am

The accident occurred at 9:45pm when the truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five people, leaving three dead on the spot and three others injured

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Three people died, and three were injured when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Shimultoli in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district on Friday (15 September).

The deceased were identified as Dolna Begum, wife of Kashem; Arian, Dolna's grandson, of Borochar village in Raipura upazila; and Rana Mia of Belabo upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Tapar Uddin, sub-inspector of Raipura Police Station, said the accident occurred at 9:45pm when the truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five people, leaving three dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

