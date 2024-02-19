3 dead as truck hits autorickshaw in Gazipur’s Kaliakair

Three people were killed and two others injured as a speeding truck crashed into a battery-run autorickshaw on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila today morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Naojhor Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahdat Hossain said the Tangail–bound truck hit the autorickshaw in the Sutrapur area, leaving five people, including the autorickshaw driver, injured.

Members of the fire service and police rescued the injured and took them to Kaliakair upazila health complex where physicians declared three of them dead upon arrival.

He said the rest were undergoing treatment at the hospital, adding that all the victims were passengers of the autorickshaw.