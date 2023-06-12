3 dead in Syhlet road accident

At least three people were killed and another was injured as a speeding truck hit another stationary truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet early Monday (12 June).

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately while the injured was identified as Jasim, 35, a truck driver.

The road accident occurred just four days after a fatal road accident that left 15 dead and 10 injured in the same upalizla.

Islam, leader of Osmaningar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the driver and the helper of a truck were changing the tyres of the truck on the highway in Nij Kuruya area around 4:30am.

Another speeding truck from the same direction hit the stationary truck, leaving the trio dead on the spot, he said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the fire service officer said, adding that the injured is now undergoing treatment.