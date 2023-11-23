3 dead as bus hits human hauler in Dhaka's Demra

Three people, including two women, have lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when a bus hit a human hauler at Dhaka's Demra this morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred at 9am when the bus hit the human hauler while heading towards Jatrabari from Demra Staff Quarter, leaving five people injured, said Sub-inspector Mainul of Jatrabari Police Station.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared three of them dead.