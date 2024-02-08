3 dead, 11 injured as bus collides with covered van in Cox's Bazar

Three people, including two drivers and a female passenger, were killed, and 11 others were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a medicine-carrying covered van in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar on Thursday (8 February).

"The incident happened when a Dhaka-bound bus of Eagle Paribahan coming from Cox's Bazar collided with the covered van of Square Group coming from opposite direction around 10am in upazila's Harbang area," said Inspector (OC) Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan of Chiringa Highway Police.

The collision led to the bus falling into a roadside ditch, and both vehicles suffered damage, the policeman said quoting locals.

The injured were promptly rescued by locals and taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Among the injured, two are in critical condition. The identities of the dead and injured could not be ascertained immediately, efforts are on to identify them, said the inspector.

The bodies of the deceased are currently being held at the Chiringa Highway police station and further investigations into the accident are underway.

He also said the two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized.