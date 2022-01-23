3-day seminar on BD-US joint military exercise begins

Representatives of the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army pose for a photo opportunity at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) premises in Rajendrapur on 23 January, ahead of the 3-day seminar on the joint exercise, “Tiger Lightning-3.” Photo: ISPR

A 3-day seminar ahead of joint military exercise "Tiger Lightning-3," of the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army, began at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) in Rajendrapur.

Representatives of both armed forces will work out a final plan for the joint exercise during the seminar which is scheduled to end on 25 January, 2022, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Sunday.

The seminar was attended by 11 delegates from the US Army Pacific Command and senior military officials of the Bangladesh Army, and BIPSOT.

The United States and the Bangladesh Army have been jointly conducting exercise "Tiger Lightning" since 2017. Tiger Lightning-1 and 2 were in 2017 and 2021 at the United States Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington.

The "Tiger Lightning-3" exercise will be from 19 to 31 March 2022 at Rajendrapur Cantonment. This joint exercise is expected to further strengthen the cordial bilateral relationship between the two countries.