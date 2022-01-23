3-day seminar on BD-US joint military exercise begins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 08:08 pm

3-day seminar on BD-US joint military exercise begins

The US and Bangladesh Armies have been jointly conducting “Exercise Tiger Lightning” since 2017

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 08:08 pm
Representatives of the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army pose for a photo opportunity at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) premises in Rajendrapur on 23 January, ahead of the 3-day seminar on the joint exercise, “Tiger Lightning-3.” Photo: ISPR
Representatives of the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army pose for a photo opportunity at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) premises in Rajendrapur on 23 January, ahead of the 3-day seminar on the joint exercise, “Tiger Lightning-3.” Photo: ISPR

A 3-day seminar ahead of joint military exercise "Tiger Lightning-3," of the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army, began at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) in Rajendrapur.

Representatives of both armed forces will work out a final plan for the joint exercise during the seminar which is scheduled to end on 25 January, 2022, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Sunday.

The seminar was attended by 11 delegates from the US Army Pacific Command and senior military officials of the Bangladesh Army, and BIPSOT.

The United States and the Bangladesh Army have been jointly conducting exercise "Tiger Lightning" since 2017. Tiger Lightning-1 and 2 were in 2017 and 2021 at the United States Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington.

The "Tiger Lightning-3" exercise will be from 19 to 31 March 2022 at Rajendrapur Cantonment. This joint exercise is expected to further strengthen the cordial bilateral relationship between the two countries.

BD-US joint military exercise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

8h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

10h | Mode
Selim RF Hussain. Sketch: TBS

Brac Bank plans to double business in next four years: MD

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

3h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

3h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

3h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030