3-day National Fruit Fair to begin Thursday

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A three-day National Fruit Fair will begin on Thursday at the Krishibid Institution (KIB) in the capital's Khamarbari area, under the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The fair, organised with the theme "Fruits, Nutrition, and Smart Agriculture for a Wealthy Bangladesh," will conclude on Saturday (8 June).

A total of eight government and 55 private organisations will participate in this year's fair. Various types of fruits and fruit cultivation technologies will be displayed at 63 stalls. The fair will be open to all from 10 am to 8 pm daily. Visitors to the fair will be able to learn about various fruit cultivation technologies and buy chemical-free fruits of different varieties.

On Thursday, a rally will be held from Manik Mia Avenue in front of the Sangsad Bhaban to the KIB premises at 9:30am. Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdus Shahid will inaugurate the fair at the KIB premises at 10 am.

A seminar on fruits will be held at KIB Milonayatan. The Agriculture Minister will be the chief guest, and State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu will be the special guest.

Dr Abdur Razzaque, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture and former Agriculture Minister, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the fair at BARC Milonayatan on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, the total fruit production in the country in the fiscal year 2022–23 was 1,50,33,000 metric tonnes. Of this, mango production was 27 lakh MT, litchi 230,000 MT, jackfruit 18,24,000 MT, and pineapple production was 580,000 MT.

