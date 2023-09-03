3-day Model UN Conference held at Chattogram’s Presidency Int’l School

Presidency International School, a renowned English medium institution in Chattogram city, hosted a three-day Model United Nations Conference, which concluded on Saturday evening.

The conference saw active participation from approximately 350 delegates representing various schools, colleges, and universities from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Afghanistan, according to a press release on Sunday.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional Secretary and Commissioner for Refugees, Relief, and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), joined the event as chief guest.

Addressing the conference, the RRRC Commissioner emphasised the imperative role of the future generation in addressing critical global challenges, such as the Rohingya refugee crisis and climate change.

He urged the conference's delegates to nurture their leadership qualities, emphasising that they are the future torchbearers of the nation's development.

These participants engaged in the conference through nine committees mirroring the United Nations structure, where a total of 36 outstanding delegates were honoured with Best Delegate Awards, one from each committee.

The conference essentially simulated the UN General Assembly, with delegates assuming the roles of individual diplomats. They articulated their respective countries' viewpoints on global issues while simultaneously endeavouring to craft solutions in accordance with their nation's principles.

Manjuma Morshed, managing partner of mentors, Marisa McLellan, senior coordination officer of UNHCR, and N Mustafa Tarek, additional managing director of United Commercial Bank, among others, spoke at the closing ceremony.

Imam Hassan Reza, the Rector of Presidency International School, presided over the conference.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Presidency International School, Ashraful Haque Khan Swapan, Member Secretary Md Golzar Alam Alamgir, Director (Finance) Masudul Amin Khan, Professor Ameer Md NasrullahBahadur, Manowara Ahmed, Senior School Vice Principal EUM Intekhab, Junior Vice Principal Firoz Ahmed, Middle School Vice Principal Muhammad Jasim Uddin, and a dedicated team of teachers and coordinators, including Presidency Standard Coordinator Ashiq Elahi, Co-Coordinator Raihanul Islam, Deepta Bhattacharya, Secretary General Azraf Uddin, and Muhammad Ehsan also attended the event.