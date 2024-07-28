3-Day mobile internet packs might be reintroduced

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 03:27 pm

Representational Image
Three-day mobile data packs are set to be reintroduced soon, as hinted by State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, during a meeting with mobile operators and other stakeholders today.

Sources at the meeting revealed that one-day data packages are also under consideration for reintroduction.

In September last year, the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) ordered mobile operators to reduce their number of data packages to 40 from 95 and set a minimum duration of 7 days for any data package.

Following the BTRC's order executed on 15 October 2023, sales of data packages were negatively affected since approximately 70% of sold data packages were for three days or less.
 
The number of mobile internet users saw a negative growth for the next few months. 
 
The BTRC has conducted a user survey on the time limits of data packages, which highlighted the importance of customer convenience, according to sources.

