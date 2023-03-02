3-day long tourism fair begins in Dhaka

The three-day-long Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) began at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Thursday (2 March).

This fair has been organised by Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), the leading trade organisation of the country's tourism industry.

Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the fair on Thursday.

Md Mahbub Ali said, the communication system has improved in the last 14 years which is helping to develop tourism. A tourism master plan is being prepared.

"We are working systematically to advance this potential tourism sector. Project will be undertaken according to the master plan," he added.

Photo: TBS

National tourism organisations and tourism associations as well as tour operators and travel agents from of various countries like India, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Japan and Turkey participated in this fair.

Various organisations of the tourism sector including airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, hospitals are participating in the fair. They are offering various benefits including special discounts on their services. Also, tour operators are offering various attractive packages.

The fair will be open for visitors daily from 10am to 8pm from 2 March to 4 March. Entrance fee to the fair is Tk30. However, students will be able to enter the fair for free. According to the organisers, the title sponsor of this fair is First Trip.