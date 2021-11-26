3-day food festival kicks off in Ctg

In order to showcase the fusion and traditional foods of Chattogram and of the country as well, a three-day long food festival started in the port city.

Organized by WHOIS Communication, the festival is taking place at Bangladesh Women Association (BAWA) school field from 10:00am to 9:00pm till Saturday.

The programme was inaugurated by Gias Uddin, panel mayor of Chattogram City Corporation.

SM Abu Tayb, president of International Business Forum Chattogram Chapter was present as the chief guest while Raisul Uddin Saikat, Chairman of Albian group and lawyer Jinat Sohana Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Thirty renowned restaurants and cafés are participating in the festival by displaying their unique food items at the stalls.

The festival is also includes a game show, DJ show, mime show, recitations and cultural activities.