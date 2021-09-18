3-day fashion and lifestyle expo in Ctg ends with massive buyers’ participation 

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 09:44 pm

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel was present at the closing ceremony of the event as chief guest

The three-day fashion and lifestyle expo, organised by M&M Business Communications aiming to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and buyers, ended on Saturday with the participation of a good number of buyers.

Manjuma Morshed, CEO of the organising company M&M Business Communications, told TBS there were more than 5,000 buyers and many visitors in the fair, which exceeded the expectations of the participating entrepreneurs from Chattogram and Dhaka 

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel was present at the closing ceremony of the event as chief guest.

"This type of fair creates new woman entrepreneurs and employment. The government will provide any sort of cooperation required for women to contribute to the economy of Bangladesh," he said.

M&M Business Communications has organised 20 such fairs in Chattogram and Dhaka in the last four years. Almost 200 brands have taken part in those fairs. Similar fairs will also be organised in the future, he added.

On the closing day of the fair, many stalls announced various types of discounts to attract customers.

Anzara Shaikh, the proprietor of Nemali, an online platform for women entrepreneurs, is excited about the sales in the fair in the three days. She said such a fair is a good platform for an online business to find new customers.

Fashion and Lifestyle Expo / Chattogram

