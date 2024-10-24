3-day Asian Buffalo Congress begins tomorrow in Dhaka with int’l participation

The three-day long 11th Asian Buffalo Congress will begin on Friday (25 October) in Dhaka, bringing together 150 participants from nine countries, including academicians, researchers, farmers, and policymakers.

This year's congress, themed "Buffalo for Safe Food, Money, and Environment," will take place from 25-27th October.

The Asian Buffalo Association (ABA), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Buffalo Association (BBA), the Department of Livestock Services, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, and Bangladesh Agricultural University have jointly organised the congress.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akter will inaugurate the 11th Asian Buffalo Congress and will address the scientists and stakeholders involved in buffalo research and industry across Bangladesh, Asia, and globally.

Participants of the congress will present 85 scientific research papers through oral and poster presentations covering various topics such as ecology, climate change, welfare, sustainability, breeding, adaptability, bio-technology, genomics, healthcare, management, and buffalo product processing.

These studies include research from Bangladesh, other Asian countries, Italy, and Canada.

ABA President Prof Dr Md Omar Faruque said, "This congress will provide an opportunity for the scientists and stakeholders to know the present status of buffalo in Asia and world, to share and exchange scientific knowledge among scientists and stakeholders and finally to form a network between Bangladesh and international communities."

Dr Ashok Kumar Balhara, secretary of Asian Buffalo Association, Dr TK Datta, director of ICAR CIRB, India, Professor Antonio Borghese, secretary general of International Buffalo Federation, Italy, Dr Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Dr Md Reajul Huq, director general of Department of Livestock Services, Dr SM Jahangir Hossain, director general of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, Dr Hiranmoy Biswas, secretary of Local organising committee will address at the inauguration programme while Prof Dr Md Omar Faruque will preside over the congress.