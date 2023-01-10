3 Ctg policemen sustain bullet injury during firing drill

Three police constables of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) sustained bullet injuries during the law enforcement agency's annual firearms training session on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the morning as one of the trainees misfired at the annual drill in the Police Special Training School (PSTS) in Betbuniya of Rangamati, said Sadikur Rahman, officer-in-charge (investigation), of Panchlaish Police Station.

He said, "One of the female constables fell ill during the firing session which resulted in a misfiring that left three of the trainees wounded."

The injured – CMP constables Suman and Ovi Barua from Bakalia Police Station and Minu Ara attached to Pahartali Police Station – were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he told The Business Standard.