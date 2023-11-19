3 crude bombs explode near DU VC's residence

Photo from UNB shows the spot where the crude bombs exploded

Three crude bombs exploded in front of the resident of Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Maksud Kamal on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:30pm on Saturday (18 November), Al- Amin, in-chrage of Nilkhet Police camp, confirmed the matter.

"There was an incident of cocktail explosion. However, we have not received any news of casualties, We are keeping an eye on the matter," he said.

Immediately after the incident, the leaders and activists of the Chhatra League held a procession on the campus with slogans against the Chhatra Dal.

Earlier on Thursday night, three crude bombs exploded near the TSC area of Dhaka University.

Asked about the matter, DU proctor Professor Dr Md Maksudur Rahman said the police have been informed about the incident and they were looking into it.