3 crude bombs explode near DU VC's residence

Bangladesh

UNB
19 November, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 08:37 am

Related News

3 crude bombs explode near DU VC's residence

Earlier on Thursday night, three crude bombs exploded near the TSC area of Dhaka University

UNB
19 November, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 08:37 am
Photo from UNB shows the spot where the crude bombs exploded
Photo from UNB shows the spot where the crude bombs exploded

Three crude bombs exploded in front of the resident of Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Maksud Kamal on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:30pm on Saturday (18 November), Al- Amin, in-chrage of Nilkhet Police camp, confirmed the matter.

"There was an incident of cocktail explosion. However, we have not received any news of casualties, We are keeping an eye on the matter," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Immediately after the incident, the leaders and activists of the Chhatra League held a procession on the campus with slogans against the Chhatra Dal.

Earlier on Thursday night, three crude bombs exploded near the TSC area of Dhaka University.

Asked about the matter, DU proctor Professor Dr Md Maksudur Rahman said the police have been informed about the incident and they were looking into it.

Top News

Dhaka University / crude bombs / Explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

4h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

4h | Panorama
Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

23h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

1h | TBS Economy
Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

1h | TBS Economy
Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

14h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

15h | TBS SPORTS