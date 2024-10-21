3 Chittagong University students injured in attack by Chhatra League, Jubo League

In front of the Chittagong University (CU) on 21 October. Photo: TBS
In front of the Chittagong University (CU) on 21 October. Photo: TBS

Three students were injured in an alleged armed attack by activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League on general students at Chittagong University (CU) in the early hours today (21 October).

The incident occurred at around 3:30am in the Zero Point area of the campus, according to students and witnesses.

The activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League targeted and vandalised a restaurant named "Appayon" near the rail gate area in CU at first. Afterwards, they vandalised several nearby shops and fired several rounds, causing panic among the locals.

Locals said that after hearing about the attack, general students of the university marched to the scene. During this time, clashes erupted, and armed Chhatra League and Jubo League activists attacked the students. Many were injured, with several students suffering serious injuries.

The students later staged a sit-in at Zero Point and were continuing the demonstration in the morning, protesting the attacks.

"Even by morning, we have not seen any police presence [on campus]. The local police administration is not providing us with security. We feel unsafe on campus," said Mohammad Ali, a student at the university. 

Dr Abu Tayeb, chief medical officer of the CU Medical Centre, told The Business Standard, "Three injured students were brought here. One of them was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for further treatment."

CU Proctor Prof Tanvir Mohammad Hayder Arif said, "I have spoken with the locals. They did not clash with the students. The unrest occurred after Chhatra League and Jubo League activists attacked a shop."

This, however, is not the first incident of violence involving Awami League supporters on campus. On 5 August, Jubo League leader Hanif and his followers attacked students near the rail gate area. During that incident, they also vandalised the car of Associate Professor Mozammel Haque of the philosophy department.

Reports have surfaced that Hanif has long been collecting rents from shops on illegally occupied railway land near the university station. His younger brother, Chhatra League leader Md Iqbal, allegedly runs a business providing low-quality internet and cable TV services across the campus and surrounding areas. They reportedly prevent anyone else from running similar businesses.

Chittagong University (CU) / Students / attacked

