3 Chittagong University students to cross Bangla Channel on 20 Dec

Three students of Chittagong University will cross the Bangla Channel, a swimming path in the Bay of Bengal, for the first time representing their institution on 20 December. 

They will swim the 16.1-kilometre-long channel starting from the Shah Porir Jetty in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. 

The students are Salah Uddin and Shafiul Hasan from the Sports Science Department, and Uzzal Chakma from the Pali Department of the university. 

They were nominated to cross the channel after a four-hour swim from Friday 8am in Dhaka's Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park.

