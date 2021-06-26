3 children, 1 woman drown in Cox’s Bazar

Three children and a woman from three upazilas of Cox's Bazar – Teknaf, Chakaria and Maheshkhali – drowned on Saturday.



The deceased are Kamola Akhter, 4 and Jannatul Ferdous, 8, daughters of Nurul Kabir, who were students of Jannat Rangikhali Government Primary School in Teknaf, Mohammad Anas, 4, son of Moulana Belal Uddin from Chakaria and Khuki Dey, 45 from Maheshkhali.



Jannatul and Komla were playing at Lamarpara near a drain at noon. At one stage, Kamla fell into the water when Jannatul jumped into the water to save her sister but drowned in the water around 2pm, said Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali.



Later, locals recovered the bodies from the drain and informed the police.



Police visited the place and sent the bodies for autopsy, said Md Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station.



In Chakaria, Anas Mohammad drowned in a pond at his home yard at Gandhiparea in Demusia union around 11am. Locals rescued him in critical condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.



In Moheshkhali, Khuki Dey jumped into the river and died as beat officials chased her while collecting firewood for cooking at Parabon around noon, locals claimed.



Locals also rescued another person from the river in critical condition following the same incident.



Moheshkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Hai said he was informed about the death but he did know why she jumped into the river.