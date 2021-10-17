3 cases filed in Dhaka over Friday's post-Jumma clashes

The three cases were filed by police with Paltan, Ramna and Chawkbazar police stations, with charges including assault on police, obstruction of government work and vandalism.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

 

Three cases were filed against over 4,000 named and unnamed people with three different police stations in Dhaka city over Friday's clashes between police and protesters outraged by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla.

The three cases were filed by police with Paltan, Ramna and Chawkbazar police stations, with charges including assault on police, obstruction of government work and vandalism.

Officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station Md Salauddin Mia said the case filed with his police station accuses 11 people by their names, to go with some 2000-2500 unnamed people. Five arrests have been in connection with this case.

Officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station Md Monirul Islam said a case was filed with his police station mentioning 10 people by name, while the number of unnamed is between 1400-1500. Ten people have already been arrested in the case.

Inspector (Investigation) of Chawkbazar police station Taslima Akhter said the police station registered one case accusing five arrested people, and includes 35-40 other unnamed people.

Friday's clashes erupted at Kakrail Nightingale crossing and Bijoynagar areas as Muslim devotees brought out a procession in protest against the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla, where very little evidence has emerged to support the original allegation.

The devotees brought out the procession after coming out from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after weekly Jumma prayers.

Another separate procession was brought out in Chawkbazar the same day after Jumma prayers. It too clashed with police trying to obstruct them.

