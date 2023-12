A file photo of Savar Paribahan bus fire in Dhaka, on 21 November 2023. Photo: TBS

Miscreants have set three buses of Ekushey Express on fire at Maniknagar intersection in the capital's Khilgaon.

The incident occurred around 4:48pm on Wednesday (6 December), fire service officials said.

Three units of firefighters from Khilgaon and Siddik Bazar reached the spot and doused the flame around 5:26pm.

According to fire service, two buses were completely destroyed and another was partially damaged in the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.