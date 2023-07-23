3 burned in gas explosion in Narayanganj's Fatullah

Three people sustained severe burn injuries in a gas explosion at a house in Fatullah upazila of Narayanganj early today.

The injured Alam, 35; Ramjan, 22; and Rifat, 22 are house painters by profession and hail from Cumilla district.

Neighbours said they heard a big bang from the house, owned by one Khalil Munshi, in Bashmuli area around 12 am. The three men living in the house were found burned, and the tin roof of the house was blown off.

The three were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka and are now undergoing treatment, said Md Bachhu Mia, inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Quoting the person who brought the three injured men to the hospital, the inspector said the explosion could have happened due to a gas cylinder leak in the house.

Dr Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the burn institute, said that Alam sustained 72 percent burn injuries, Ramjan 58 percent, and Rifat 28 percent burn injuries, and they are in critical condition.

Nure Azam Khan, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station, said that on information, a team was sent to the site and action will be taken based on investigation.