3 brothers jailed for beating up Cumilla doctor  

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:35 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Police have arrested three siblings for their involvement in the assault on a doctor at a private hospital in Cumilla.

They were sent to jail through the court on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrestees are Md Mozammel Hossain Ayan, Abdullah Al Mamun Ananta and Abdul Quader Anik of Noagaon area of the city. 

Cumilla Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sohan Sarkar said the relatives of a Covid patient beat up doctor Md Tanvir Akbar over a trifling matter on Sunday night. 

Following the incident, the doctor filed a case with Kotwali Police Station against eight people including the three brothers.

Tanvir, a doctor at Manipal AFC Hospital, said a Covid-19 patient admitted to Cumilla General Hospital was referred to Dhaka on Sunday but the relatives took the patient to Manipal AFC Hospital.

"When I requested them to take the patient to Dhaka, they became furious and engaged in altercation with me. At that time, they suddenly attacked me and beat me severely," Dr Tanvir told The Business Standard. 

Police later raided accused Ananta's house and arrested him on Monday afternoon. Two other accused Ayon and Anik were arrested from Dhaka's Maghbazar on Monday night.

