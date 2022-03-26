3 boys die in land collapse in Moulvibazar

Three boys have died after earth bank collapsed on them while trying to catch baby birds at Bhatera Union in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

The incident took place around 4pm today, Kulaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Binoy Bhushan Roy told The Business Standard.

The deceased are Sumon Mia, 15, son of Tachibur Rahman, Nahid Ahmed, 14, son of Abdus Salam and Abdul Kabir, 9, son of Abdul Karim of West Islamnagar in Bhatera.

Safar Uddin, the panchayat chief of West Islamnagar, said that the boys entered a pit after seeing a bird's nest at Ghagrachhara hill inside the rubber garden. This tragic incident took place as soon as they entered.

Later, the locals rescued them and took them to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

